INEC Schedules February 21, 2026, for FCT Area Council Elections



Abuja: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set February 21, 2026, for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections. The announcement was made by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the commission’s first consultative meeting with political party leaders in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Yakubu highlighted that the previous FCT area council election took place on February 12, 2022, and the tenure of the current Chairmen and Councillors is set to conclude in 2026. Voting will be conducted across designated Polling Units (PUs) in 68 constituencies to elect six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors. The notice for the election will be published on February 26, 2025, in compliance with legal requirements.

Yakubu further detailed that the primaries for the election will occur from June 9 to June 30, 2025, with the candidate nomination portal accessible from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. between July 21 and August 11. The final list of candidates will be published on S

eptember 22, 2025, and public campaigns by political parties will conclude at midnight on February 19, 2026. The comprehensive timetable and schedule of activities for the election will be available on the INEC website shortly.

Yakubu also reminded the political parties that the primaries for the Anambra governorship election on November 8 will start from March 20 to April 10. He encouraged parties to submit their schedules for the election by the end of the week to facilitate INEC’s planning for the deployment of personnel and resources.

The INEC Chairman noted that 2025 will be a demanding year for the commission, with plans to resume nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and conduct outstanding by-elections.

Yusuf Dantalle, the National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), called on INEC to prepare adequately for the Anambra governorship and 2027 general elections. He emphasized the need for stakeholders to support INEC in fulfilling its duties to strengthen Nigeria’s constituti

onal governance.

Dantalle also urged the National Assembly to expedite the Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments and ensure the timely passage of the 2025 appropriation bill. He encouraged citizens to remain vigilant regarding their civic responsibilities and hold elected officials accountable for their performance, which will influence future elections.