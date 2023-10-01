Independence: Support Tinubu for dividends of democracy, Lagos APC tells Nigerians

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says only collective support for President Bola Tinubu can bring manifold dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman made this remark in his congratulatory statement on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary on Sunday.

Congratulating the party faithful and Lagos residents on the anniversary, Ojelabi said that Nigeria had continued to wax strong over the years because of the grace, mercy and power of God that kept her citizens in unity despise the diversity.

He implored residents of the state to sustain the formidable unity for the continued growth, development of Lagos, “for peace to keep reigning in Nigeria”.

The chairman also urged residents to continue their support for Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for them to keep providing the people with the dividends of democracy.

He implored the citizenry to be law abiding always and go about their activities peacefully.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria