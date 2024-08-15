IHVN’s IRCE showcases advances in Sickle Cell Disease at symposium

The International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE) at the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN),

hosted a pivotal symposium on advancing care and research for patients with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).

The research centre showcased the advances at its second Annual Scientific Seminar at the IHVN campus on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since its establishment in 2015, the IRCE had been playing significant roles in advancing

research in Nigeria, leveraging IHVN’s infrastructure and expertise.

The IRCE’s ongoing efforts include more than 40 funded research grants targeting infectious and non-infectious diseases, underscoring the

centre’s commitment to addressing health challenges through high-quality, culturally sensitive research.

This year’s event with the theme – ‘Expanding Partnerships in Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Cancer Research’, had an array of local and

international experts to discuss latest advancements in the diagnosis, care, treatment and innovat

ive research in critical health areas.

In his presentation, Dr Mark Gladwin, an American Physician Scientist and Dean of University of Maryland School of Medicine,

highlighted the impact of Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and end-organ failure in adults with SCD, a critical concern in current medical research.

He explained how chronic hemolytic anaemia in SCD patients leads to vascular damage, causing complications such as PH.

He presented extensive research data, including groundbreaking findings on the role of cell-free haemoglobin and its detrimental effects on

blood vessels and smooth muscle relaxation, exacerbating the risk of PH.

He quoted a featured cutting-edge study from Dr Prithu Sundd’s laboratory, showcasing how oxidative haemoglobin triggers Neutrophil Extracellular

Traps (NETs) in pulmonary arterioles, further complicating SCD management.

‘This research suggested that NETs, circulating from other organs, contribute significantly to lung damage in SCD patients.

‘The SCD-CARRE trial explores

the efficacy of Red Blood Cell (RBC) exchange transfusion as an intervention to limit disease progression

and improve outcomes in high-risk SCD patients.

‘Preliminary findings suggest that this therapy may reduce vaso-occlusive crises and acute chest syndrome, both of which are major contributors

to pulmonary complications.’

He emphasised the importance of defining high-risk subgroups among SCD patients, noting that those with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) or elevated

biomarkers like TRV and NT-proBNP are at particularly high risk of mortality.

Dr Patrick Dakum, the Chief Executive Officer of IHVN, highlighted the strategic direction of IHVN, emphasising the importance of expanding partnerships

that include both public and private sectors, as well as faith-based organisations.

He said ‘partnerships are crucial to the broader health sector under the national healthcare plan.’

Dakum underscored IHVN’s commitment to expanding research in cancer and SCD.

He said ‘the collaboration with international inst

itutions like University of Maryland and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authourity is essential

for research and capacity building in these areas.’

He also stressed the importance of a public-private mix in research initiatives, aiming to leverage the strength of both sectors to achieve comprehensive

and effective outcomes in healthcare.

He said that the appointment of a special adviser on SCD by the Coordinating Minister of Health signals a significant shift in government attention

toward neglected diseases, including sickle cell.

‘This move is portrayed as crucial step in ensuring that such diseases receive the necessary focus and resources,’ he said.

He pointed out that a framework was being established to increase attention to neglected diseases, with SCD being a prime example.

The IHVN boss added that ‘the appointment of a special adviser on SCD is seen as a promising development that could lead to

comprehensive and sustained efforts in addressing the disease.’

Earlier, Prof. Alash’le Abimiku

, the Executive Director, IHVN’s IRCE, stressed the need to bring SCD, particularly as it disproportionately

affects black people, into the limelight, alongside cancer.

Abimiku said that both conditions were under-recognised in terms of prevention and treatment.

She acknowledged the difficulties faced by low and middle-income countries in prioritising health issues, suggesting that critical conditions

like SCD and cancer could be overlooked amid many challenges.

She pointed out that as a country, Nigeria needs to do better in focusing on cancer prevention, including diet, exercise and other lifestyle factors,

rather than just treating the disease after it occurs.

‘There is mention of the government setting up additional cancer treatment centres and diagnostic facilities, highlighting efforts to

improve cancer care in the country,’ she said.

She expressed the hope that events like the symposium would bring more attention to SCD, which was particularly devastating to

young people in Nigeria and even a

round the globe.

She noted the importance of partnerships with institutions like the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD)

to conduct clinical trials and to discover a cure for the disease.

She said that the Coordinating Minister of Health’s task force on SCD is a reflection of Federal Government’s commitment to increase

awareness about the disease.

