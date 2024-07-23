Igbo highlife song, ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’, enjoys viral resurgence



Nigerian folklore music legend, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, has taken social media by storm as his timeless Igbo highlife song, ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’, becomes the anthem of choice for content creators worldwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dance moves appear to have become a challenge, with many people creating versions of it.

Thanks to popular comedian and content creator, Brain Jotter, who kickstarted the challenge.

The decades-old song has experienced a remarkable resurgence on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The song’s deep meaning and rich representation of Igbo culture have resonated with today’s generation, propelling it to viral status.

A global competition has emerged, with users showcasing their creativity and talent using the song.

Social media users including celebrities have continued to jump on the dance move, ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’.

NAN reports that this unexpected boost has brought Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s 41-year-old song back into the spotlight.

NAN also reports t

hat well-meaning Nigerians are paying homage to Mike Ejeagha in his house, he has been receiving cash gifts.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Brain Jotter gifted him cash and a car.

The skit has become Brain Jotter’s most viewed video on Instagram, amassing an impressive four million likes and 500,000 comments.

This phenomenon has not only introduced Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music to a new audience but also cemented his legacy as a pioneer of Nigerian folklore music.

