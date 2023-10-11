IDPs: Commissioner inspects resettlement houses, appeals for ecological funds

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed on Tuesday inspected 40 flats of housing units built for Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Ahmed during the inspection at resettlement city in Keffi, Nasarawa appealed to government for ecological funds to enable the Commission construct a good road network in the area for easy access.

According to him, the resettlement centre will accommodate 40 households and it is expected to be ready in the next three months.

While expressing satisfaction at the level of work at the centre, Ahmed said that the facilities at the city were clinic, school, recreational centre, market and police station for their security.

“We are also working towards durable solution to ensure that all IDPs return home if they wish or they will remain in the resettlement centre we have provided for them.

“We want to have a good road network so that there will be easy access from the main town to the resettlement centre. We want to make the environment comfortable for IDPs,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that presently the resettlement cities are in Edo, Borno, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Nasarawa.

Ahmed also said that with time the resettlement city would be extended to other states, particularly violence prone states.

He acknowledged the vision of his predecessors Senator Basheer Mohammed, who conceived the idea and Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim who saw it through.

Ahmed promised that the Commission under his leadership would build on these achievements and restore livelihoods for IDPs and provide educational opportunities for their children.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria