

Abuja: The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has introduced a new service charter aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in its operations. This strategic initiative is designed to track key components such as investigation, prosecution, systems study and review, as well as public enlightenment and education.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the service charter outlines seven performance targets and timelines for several administrative functions, including the acknowledgment of petitions and communication responses. The ICPC’s spokesperson, Aliyu, highlighted that while some activities could not be precisely tied to timelines, the commission is committed to delivering these services with utmost dedication. The services that lack specific timelines include the investigation of petitions, prosecution of cases, and the recovery of looted funds.

The charter also delineates the obligations of various stakeholders, including the commission’s customers, visi

tors, contractors, and the staff, management, and board of the commission. Additionally, it incorporates a Grievance Redress Mechanism, providing channels for complaints through toll-free numbers, email, and state office addresses.

Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Nodal Officer, SERVICOM, ICPC, expressed optimism that the charter would significantly improve operational services. She emphasized the importance of accountability, stating that the commission now has a template to hold itself accountable and assure the public of a more structured and responsive ICPC.

Furthermore, Mr. Obinna Nwosu, the National Orientation Agency’s Nodal Officer, praised the charter, noting that it demonstrated the commission’s commitment to quality service and stakeholder satisfaction. He underscored that meeting stakeholders’ expectations with quality service is instrumental in gaining public trust, aligning with NOA’s belief in the importance of positive values and attitudes in service delivery.