Huila: ANGOP announces plans for gradual expansion of production centres in municipalities

Angolan News Agency (ANGOP) will soon start a gradual expansion process of its production centres in some municipalities aimed to expand the news coverage to the country’s inland.

The pledge was made by the executive director for Contents of this Media House, José Chimuco, during a meeting with governor of the southern Huila province, Nuno Mahapi.

José Chimuco, who is visiting the southern region (Namibe, Cunene and Huíla), mentioned the municipality of Matala (Huila), which will also be in charge of the others, such as Quipungo, Jamba and Cuvango, as priority.

He also announced plans to create another production centre in Cacula, which will cover the municipalities of Quilengues, Caluquembe and Caconda.

Jose Chimuco requested the intervention of the provincial governor close to the municipal administrations.

ANGOP executive director is carrying out a 14-day tour that covers the provinces of Namibe, Cunene and Huila, as part of preparations for the 6th Expanded Consultative Council of the state-owned media company this year.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)