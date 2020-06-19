Huawei Launches FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server Based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the Huawei Computing Product Line officially released the latest member to their family – the next-generation FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server. This product is a state-of-the-art technology running on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and designed to unlock powerful computing for any system.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor supports standard and custom configurations that scale from 4 to 8 sockets. The next-generation Intel processor is embedded in the FusionServer Pro 2488H V6, the latest Huawei 4-socket rack server that provides diverse storage designs and I/O scalability, and supports the Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series.

The FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 intelligent server is optimized to meet both conventional of today, and the digital workloads of tomorrow. It provides the industry’s more reliable computing and storage architectures, allowing you to simplify your networks with intelligent acceleration and management. The highlights of the architecture are listed below:

Four 3 rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer a maximum power consumption of 250 W. Running on the Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) technology that supports bfloat 16 (BF16), the 3 rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor delivers up to 93% higher training and 90% higher inference performance than its predecessor (FP32).

Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer a maximum power consumption of 250 W. Running on the Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) technology that supports bfloat 16 (BF16), the 3 Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor delivers up to 93% higher training and 90% higher inference performance than its predecessor (FP32). Configured with Intel Optane PMem, the FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 has a maximum memory capacity of 18 TB, boosting memory capacity and data reliability in memory computing scenarios and providing more VM memory options for virtualization scenarios.

SAS, SATA, and NVMe SSDs can be combined for tiered data deployment, enhancing storage density and performance.

Hot-swappable OCP 3.0 NICs support more network requirements.

Wi-Fi function and USB Type-C management port help improve the efficiency of mobile terminal management and local operation and maintenance (O&M).

GPU accelerator cards of various specifications unleash abundant computing power, supercharging AI analysis, inference, and training.

Fault Diagnosis & Management (FDM) is an in-house developed diagnosis technology that predicts a fault 7 to 30 days in advance, with a fault locating accuracy of up to 93%; and the Huawei-patented Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT) helps a single server consume 15% less power without compromising its performance.

Full-lifecycle management software FusionDirector and intelligent O&M platform AIOps reduce OPEX by 15% and streamline data center management with five intelligent monitoring features.

Huawei’s next-generation servers are designed to meet diversified enterprise requirements in an energy-efficient and cost-effective manner. The industry-leading Huawei servers provide intelligent management and high energy efficiency to reduce O&M costs, making them a must-have in the digital age.

The 2019 Gartner report on the global server market recently confirmed the growing market strength of Huawei. Huawei shipments of 4-socket rack servers amounted to 670,000 last year, ranking third in the global market with a year-on-year growth of 14.73%. In particular, the Huawei 4-socket rack server topped the market in terms of global shipments and sales.

2019 was a success for Huawei Computing domain. In particular, the success of Huawei 4-socket servers in the global market was evidence of Huawei’s dedication to high-quality and high-value solutions. Thanks to the ceaseless innovation of basic technologies and architectures, Huawei has long been a major provider of mission-critical computing platforms that feature high reliability, high performance, and intelligent O&M. Kenneth Zhang, President of FusionServer SPDT, Huawei, announced the triumph of this launch, saying, ”The next-generation FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server also marks a milestone of the successful collaboration between Intel and Huawei.”

He also stressed that the milestone was a result of strategic investment and partnerships. “Every year more enterprises are moving to a digital framework for this business, and this trend is causing increasingly complex and changing service loads. As a result, enterprises must find efficient and intelligent compute services offering intelligent awareness and acceleration, as well as hardware offering intelligent O&M, to supercharge their mass services.” He said, “This is the background that Huawei has launched the intelligent server series. Huawei is a global strategic partner of Intel and together, we innovate intelligent data center infrastructure solutions. Our commitment toward our internal R&D investment is matched with our desire to collaborate with Intel and many ecosystem partners. The ultimate goal is to provide our customers across the world with efficient and agile computing products, enabling them to meet the computing requirements of cloud, big data, and AI, and fueling their intelligent transformation in the digital age.”

“Servers based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform, such as Huawei’s FusionServer Pro 2488H V6, accelerate customers’ insights and fuel their mission-critical digital services,” said Lisa Spelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Xeon and Memory Group at Intel. “With high performance, built-in AI acceleration, and massive memory capacity, these new platforms will rise to even the largest data and analytics challenges.”

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Optane are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

