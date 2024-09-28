How to reposition Nigeria’s tourism industry – Experts

Some tourism and hospitality experts on Friday revealed diverse ways to upscale Nigeria’s tourism industry, as the world celebrated the 2024 World Tourism Day (WTD).

They spoke during the commemoration of WTD, organised by Sterling Bank and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has been celebrating the World Tourism Day as international observances on Sept. 27.

The theme for the 2024 World Tourism Day is ‘Tourism and Peace’.

Mr Ikechi Uko, Convener of AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market, said Lagos state needed to create interesting narratives around its beautiful coastline which seem unique from all others across the globe.

Uko said the colour in Lagos water was different from the usual green or blue, adding that stories around the colour should be created to further market the state.

He noted that nightlife was another aspect of tourism the state had not explored wel

l enough.

‘Tourism is the only industry not producing millionaires in Nigeria yet, this is to tell us that there is a lot to be done.

‘Nightlife is what Lagos should be known for, more investment in that area is needed.

‘The state government has done very well with the blue rail, the tourists that came for the recently concluded AKWAABA African Travel and Tourism Market were excited exploring it. Lagos also has five beautiful bridges.

‘I will like to mention that to market Lagos well enough, the travel professionals and tour operators should be consulted, they are the ones to create beautiful narratives that would woo more tourists,’ he said.

Also, Mr Chike Ogeah, Managing Director, Lagos Marriot Hotel, said that to reposition tourism in Lagos and Nigeria, infrastructure development should be upscaled, as well as security.

A Nigeria-born, London-raised textile designer, Banke Kuku said the Nigerian fashion industry could play a huge role in

boosting tourism through storytelling.

Kuku said fashion opens up dialogue which could be seen as pathway for peace and development.

She advised Nigerians to indulge in telling Nigerian story through fashion to upscale the tourism industry.

Abiola Adelana, Head, Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Sterling Bank, reiterated the bank’s willingness and readiness to upscale tbe industry through a loan facility which was tagged travelling loan.

Adelana said as part of plans by the bank to enhance domestic tourism, ‘Discover Naija’ project would be launched soon.

‘We are visionary and actively involved in promoting the Nigerian tourism agenda. Projecting community based tourism is a priority for us.

‘When we came on board, we tried to understand the industry, identify problems and proffer solutions, so we devised practicable products to empower people.

‘We cannot separate peace and empowerment, we are conscious of the fact that when empowerment is in place, peace is inevitable,’ she said.

Speaking on what N

ollywood practitioners can do to improve tourism in Nigeria, Biola Sokenu, Group Executive Director, Nile Media Entertainment, said actors should be conscious of the content they project in films that represent Nigeria.

She said in showcasing Nigerian culture and festivals in films, those aspects of Nigerian content should not be projected as fetish.

‘Nollywood has evolved, the picture quality and even content have all improved, we should be conscious of the image we project about Nigeria,’ she said.

Ms Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, Senior Special Assistant to Gov. of Lagos State on Tourism, noted that the Lagos State Government was looking out for vulnerable areas across the state in order to create fun around such areas.

Ayinde-Marshal noted that this was one of the plans of the state to further project Lagos as a choice destination for tourism.

Mrs Nike Okundaye, Founder of Nike Art Gallery, spoke on the importance of

showcasing Nigerian fabrics.

She commended Sterling Bank for supporting the sector in the last few years.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria