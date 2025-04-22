

Lagos: As part of its expertise in minimally invasive procedures, particularly for prostates, Kelina Hospital is set to introduce Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy (RARP) – robotic surgery. The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Celsus Undie, made the assertion during a media briefing in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, April 2025 was a milestone for Kelina Hospital as the facility celebrated 6,000 surgical operations since its inception in 2008. Dr. Undie highlighted that this month marks a significant achievement for the hospital, particularly concerning one of its common surgeries, Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP). Kelina Hospital was the first to conduct HoLEP in Nigeria in 2018, and it has now completed 500 HoLEP surgeries in six years.





Dr. Undie explained that HoLEP is performed for an enlarged prostate obstructing urine flow. This obstruction, if significant and untreated, could lead to kidney damage and other life-threatening complications. He emphasized that HoLEP is superior to other procedures such as TURP or open prostate surgery due to less blood loss, reduced catheter time, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, and earlier return to work. The American Urological Association and the European Association of Urology recommend HoLEP for prostates larger than 80 to 100 grams.





Dr. Undie expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Bertin Njinou Ngninkeu, a robotic surgeon, joining the team. Dr. Ngninkeu is a regular at the hospital, licensed to practice in Nigeria and by the American Medical Council. Dr. Undie also addressed the trend of Nigerians traveling abroad for minor procedures, stating that Kelina Hospital is equipped to offer similar, if not superior, healthcare services at a more affordable cost.





Erica Idoko, Head of Corporate Relations at Kelina Hospital, mentioned that the hospital staff and surgeons are periodically sent for training globally to ensure they maintain the best knowledge and expertise. The hospital also partners with surgeons worldwide, provided they are licensed to operate in Nigeria.





Dr. Bertin Ngninkeu, a Urologist at Kelina Hospital, highlighted the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer among black men globally, citing genetic factors as a primary reason. He stressed the importance of early detection through Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests starting at age 40 for those with risk factors, such as a family history of prostate cancer. Early diagnosis, he noted, significantly improves treatment outcomes. Additionally, Dr. Ngninkeu recommended consuming foods like broccoli, cucumber, garlic, green tea, and cooked tomatoes for cancer prevention.

