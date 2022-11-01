Hisense Launches New Soundbars and Party Speaker in South Africa, Bring Listening Experience to a New Level

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading electronics manufacturer, announced that the company is bringing a new suite of offerings dedicated to elevating the listening experience to South Africa. The three products – HP100 Speaker for party music, Dolby Atmos® AX5100G and AX3100G Soundbar for theatre-level entertainment, are crafted with the purpose to deliver size-defying performance, packing sound-enhancing features that complement users’ home cinematic setups to create an immersive audio-visual experience

“Whether it is for a home movie night or an outdoor friend gathering, we hope to offer our customers a range of products with easy-to-use and powerful features that allow them to create immersive cinematic or musical experiences,” said Patrick, marketing director of Hisense South Africa.

The Hisense Party Rock Speaker HP100 has a trendy and eye-catching appearance with a sleek black finish and coloured light panels around its four speakers. With its powerful sound system and great versatility, HP100 is designed to level up the party experience with various cool features, including the Karaoke Mode, five lighting effects, and five DJ effects.

The HP100’s compact yet mighty sound powerhouse is fitted with two 6.5″ woofers and two 2.5″ tweeters, supercharged by its 300-watt power output, capable of delivering loud crisp sound and deep, pumping bass. Thanks to its 15 hours of battery life and an IPX4 splashproof design, HP100 allows the users to enjoy all-night fun with the dazzling light rims adding an electrifying effect to the music scene.

Users can take advantage of AX5100G’s 340-watt maximum power output to enjoy the room-filling immersion, along with the support for Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® that can transform music, film or gaming content into a breathtakingly realistic surround auditory feast.

Both the AX5100G 5.1-channel and AX3100G 3.1-channel Soundbars feature seven speakers that transport the listener to the centre of the music or movie scene, as well as a powerful 6.5′′ wireless subwoofer that delivers rich and beefy bass, allowing users to enjoy exceptional detail and depth of their favourite tracks and shows. The two models are designed for greater simplicity and versatility, with a wall-mountable design and a wide choice of connectivity options that allow users to easily set up the device with simple installation steps.

