HIMSS & Health 2.0 Launch Middle East Digital Health Conference and Exhibition 29 Nov.-2 Dec., 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East Digital Health Conference & Exhibition will take place as a digital event from 29 Nov. – 2 Dec., 2020, under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in a joint collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Saudi Health Council and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The conference aims to discuss current challenges, visions, and ideas about future plans and potential solutions in the field of healthcare at the regional and international levels. The conference will also address the latest findings of health information technology and ways to benefit from it, and spread awareness of the importance of health information technology and its effective role in raising performance efficiency and improving quality services and optimal use of resources in the health sector. In addition to highlighting their vital role and providing the highest possible quality in providing healthcare to all beneficiaries.

The conference will have the participation of specialists in the digital healthcare sector from inside and outside the Kingdom and will include many lectures and short workshops “remotely” under the slogan “Transforming Health and Care Together: From Vision to Reality”, presented by Saudi experts, lecturers and internationals in the field of information technology and healthcare.

During the conference, many different themes will be discussed, including: create a digital workplace and discuss the status quo, lead shared innovations and new business models, expand healthcare beyond the hospital, harness the power of data: enable smarter health systems, lessons learned from COVID-19, leverage digital health to predict, prevent and manage future crises. In addition to shedding light on the latest advanced technological innovations in the fields of healthcare and ways to benefit from them.

Registration is now open.

Details on the conference can be found here.

