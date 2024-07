Tunis: The weather Saturday is clear nationwide.

Highs are ranging between 29°C and 35°C near eastern coasts and 37°C and 43°C elsewhere, reaching 45°C in western and far south with Sirocco wind.

The wind is blowing east light to moderate, to quite strong in the afternoon near coasts.

The sea is a bit choppy to locally choppy.

