Head of State considers relations with Portugal dynamic

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said the relations between Angola and Portugal are dynamic, in a message for the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities which is celebrated annually on 10 June.

In the letter, published Saturday and addressed to his counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Angolan President stresses that exchanges in various sectors are the base of the dynamism in relations with Portugal.

Among the sectors, João Lourenço highlighted the institutional, business, academic, scientific and cultural ones, through which Angolans and Portuguese deepen their ties of friendship and cooperation.

The Angolan statesman added that the contacts at the highest level will help to create the bases that will boost the development and progress of both nations.

On behalf of the Angolan Government and himself, President Lourenço congratulated the people and the Portuguese government for celebrating the date, and wished the Portuguese nation health, well-being, and success.

Regarding cooperation with Portugal, there is a strong presence of Portuguese companies to operate in sectors such as construction and banking.

Portugal is also an important exporter of food products and beverages to Angola.

As for Angola, it is the main African investor in Portugal with activities ranging from energy, telecommunications and banking.

However, there are about 9,000 Portuguese companies that export to Angola, in addition to the fact that trade between the two countries in recent years has decreased significantly due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In the last three (3) years, Angola’s exports of goods to Portugal represented a total of over USD 1.2 million and USD 4.5 million in imports, according to data from the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The figure corresponds to a negative trade balance of about USD 3.3 million

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)