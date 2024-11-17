

Abuja: A clinical psychologist, Dr. Adedotun Ajiboye, has advised Nigerians to guard their mental health amid the present economic challenges being experienced in the country. Ajiboye, who works with the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ajiboye noted that the economic hardship could significantly affect mental health, increasing stress, anxiety, and depression. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the impact of these economic challenges on mental health, explaining how financial stress, such as reduced income, debt, and uncertainty, could lead to feelings of being overwhelmed.

Ajiboye stated that economic hardship can cause emotional turmoil, leading to anxiety, depression, irritability, and mood swings. He noted that it can also result in social isolation, where individuals withdraw from social connections due to shame or embarrassment, and could even lead to physical sym

ptoms like headaches, insomnia, and digestive issues.

He recommended several strategies for maintaining good mental health during these times, which include practicing self-care, mindfulness, and relaxation techniques. Ajiboye advised acknowledging emotions to avoid denial or suppression, expressing oneself through journaling, talking to trusted friends or family, or engaging in creative activities. He also highlighted the importance of practicing self-compassion, regular meditation, mindfulness, and gratitude.

Ajiboye encouraged regular exercise to improve mood and stressed the importance of a healthy diet and consistent sleep schedule. He suggested staying connected with the community and loved ones, seeking support from professionals, maintaining relationships, and joining support groups as essential strategies. He also recommended getting involved in community activities, sharing concerns with friends, family, or mental health professionals, and utilizing online therapy platforms and mental health hotli

nes.

He emphasized practical coping mechanisms like budgeting, debt management, skill updating, networking, exploring new opportunities, and leveraging community resources like food banks or financial assistance. Proper time management by prioritizing tasks and setting achievable goals was also advised.

Ajiboye concluded by acknowledging that while economic hardship can challenge mental health, proactive strategies can mitigate its impact. He encouraged individuals to seek help, emphasizing that it is a sign of strength.