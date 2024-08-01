

Ouagadougou: The head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in Tehran by an “air-guided projectile” that hit his residence, the Iranian agency Nournews reported.

According to the source, “a more in-depth investigation into the circumstances of this terrorist operation is underway, in particular [the discovery] of the place where the projectile was launched.” As the agency writes, the attack took place at 02:00 (UTC+3:30).

According to Fars news agency, the head of Hamas’ political bureau was at the time of his death in a special residence in northern Tehran reserved for veterans. The agency confirmed that the building was hit from the air.

Earlier, Hamas said that Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he was attending the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. According to Al Mayadeen TV, the missile was launched “not from the territory of Iran itself,” but “from another state.”

Sour

ce: Burkina Information Agency