

Lagos: GTCO Plc has announced a pre-tax profit of N1.266 trillion for the 2024 financial year. This achievement demonstrates a substantial increase from the N609.3 billion reported in 2023.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the company disclosed these figures through a corporate announcement released via the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Friday. The bank’s gross earnings soared to N2.12 trillion, a significant rise from N1.13 trillion in the previous year.





GTCO Plc also reported a profit-after-tax of N1.017 trillion, marking an 88.4 percent increase from the N539.6 billion recorded the year prior. This financial milestone represents the highest profit ever reported by the bank in its operational history.

