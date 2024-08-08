Group urges Nigerians abroad to buy homes, properties in Abuja



Nigerians in London and other parts of the world have been advised to acquire homes and properties in Abuja, their country’s capital, to safeguard their future financial investments.

This is part of efforts by the President Bola Tinubu administration to strengthen the housing sector of the economy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Many Nigerians abroad are challenged in acquiring homes and properties in the country due to exploitations and outright fraud encountered in the process.

The event will emphasise the importance of contributing to national development, according to TEXEM and Bilaad Real Estate, organisers of the show, in a statement.

”Investing in Nigerian real estate is not just about personal gain but also about playing a part in the country’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

By driving sustainable development and creating job opportunities, diasporans can positively impact the local economy and communities.”

The road show would sensitise Nigerians in the diaspora on the legal a

nd physical processes of acquiring homes and properties in Abuja.

The free road show would present a strategic opportunity for participants to gain valuable insights, connect with experts, and explore the vast potential of the Nigerian real estate market.

The theme of the event is, ‘Unlocking the Future: The Bilaad Real Estate Road Show for Nigerians in the Diaspora’.

The statement announced that renowned personalities would provide information on the dynamics of real estate, while participants would gain a comprehensive understanding of the Nigerian real estate market, with a particular focus on Abuja.

According to the statement, presentations will cover current trends, the benefits of investing in the market, and success stories that highlight the sector’s potential.

The statement said that the event offers practical training sessions on effective communication, handling objections, and closing deals.

These sessions, including role-playing exercises, are designed to equip attendees with the skills nee

ded to excel in the real estate market.

The show would also allow for networking by providing opportunities to connect with other Nigerian professionals, investors, and industry experts.

Mr Aliyu Aliyu, CEO of Bilaad Realty, said the show would inspire participants to have a commitment to a brighter future of their country.

‘Abuja’s growing economy guarantees property value appreciation, while our communities offer a serene and secure environment, paired with unmatched lifestyle amenities and sustainable designs.’

Aliyu said that investing in Nigeria’s economic growth agenda would offer substantial returns that outpace currency fluctuations and inflation.

He said that the event would provide insights into building and managing a profitable real estate portfolio, crucial for those planning to return to Nigeria or maintain strong ties with the country.

Dr Alim Abubakre, Founder of TEXEM UK, also said that the group believes in the transformative power of strategic investments.

He added that the free road

show would be a significant platform to encourage this among participants.

‘This programme is a unique opportunity for Nigerian professionals in the UK to gain invaluable insights into the Nigerian real estate market, foster key partnerships, and contribute to national development.

‘By participating, Nigerian professionals can leverage cutting-edge knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and position themselves at the forefront of a dynamic market.

‘This event is about sustainable investment and reconnecting with your roots,’ Abubakre said.

Source : News Agency of Nigeria