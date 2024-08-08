Group solicits NAN support for conference



The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and other professions, has solicited the support of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for the coverage of its conference on Aug. 10 in Abuja.

Mr Taofeek Owoseni, Amir of the Abuja district of the association, made the request during a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, on Thursday in Abuja.

Owoseni, who was accompanied by other leaders of the association, said NAN was a crucial stakeholder, not just in the media space, but on issues of national interest.

According to him, the conference is with a broad theme, ‘Between Patriotism and Self Preservation’ and a topic ‘Dilemma of the Nigerian Youth, Challenges at Home, and Uncertainties Abroad.’

‘We are here to intimate you about the programme and solicit your support and coverage for this great event because we understand your role and wide reach.

‘We need your support because we know that with NAN the whole world will hear us.

‘The event is an opportunity to talk to

Nigerian youths and we want everyone to be there,’ he said.

Owoseni said eminent Nigerians drawn from different backgrounds have been listed as keynote speakers at the event.

They include Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, former VC, University of Abuja.

According to him, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives will serve as the chairman of the event.

Responding, the managing director of NAN commended the association for its role over the years in nation building and assured of the agency’s readiness to provide coverage for the conference.

‘Certainly the theme you choose for this year’s event would not have come at a better time considering the challenges facing the nation and the whole world.

‘You need to be alive before you can be patriotic, so this could not have come at a better time.

‘According to the UN, youth are those between the age of 18 to 35 years, and over 65 per cent of Nigeria population is under 35 years.

‘

If you have such a large population that is unskilled it becomes a huge liability.

‘Be assured that we will support you because if you speak to NAN, you are speaking to all, and NAN is ready to give you needed coverage.

‘Once again I congratulate you for leading the Companion to greater heights and welcome to NAN,’ Ali said.

