Group organises conference on tackling unemployment, crimes in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) moves to organise a youth conference on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) to combat unemployment and crimes in the region.

Convener of the summit, Mr Moses Siasia, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said “the event is a sustained initiative that has been creating enormous opportunities and growth for young MSME owners in the region.”

According to him, the organisers of the Niger Delta MSME Summit are desirous to enable MSMEs achieve growth and address the persistent problems of unemployment, crimes and other vices in the oil-rich region.

“The beneficiaries of past editions, many of whom have received grants to grow their businesses, have been able to grow a huge business capital and create employment opportunities for other prospective MSMEs.

“At the inaugural edition of the summit held in 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over 400 Niger Deltans benefited from the NIRSAL Intervention Loan for small business owners in the area of agriculture.

“Also the NDYP gave out grants to innovative businesses,” he said.

Siasia said that there was a clear evidence that crude oil would not be the driver of economic growth in the future, hence, the need to focus on emerging areas with new opportunities and potentials like agriculture, renewable energy, information technology, and the knowledge-driven economy where MSMEs could thrive and provide enabling platforms for prosperity and sustainable development.

“This year’s event will feature product exhibitions, grants, main-stage keynotes, panel discussions, interactive master sessions, style breakout, business-to-business meetings, mentoring sessions, networking opportunities featuring outstanding line-up of successful entrepreneurs, innovators, strategists and business leaders from top brands.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the occasion, titled: “Building the Culture of Entrepreneurship and Competitiveness Beyond Oil,” would be held on Aug. 12 in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom.

Participants, according to the organisers, are expected to be between the ages of 20 and 45 years.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria