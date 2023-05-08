Group hails military’s innovative approach to combating insecurity

The Economic Monitoring Alliance, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has described the recently inaugurated secured communication network for the Armed Forces code-named ‘GIWA 2 Project’ as a boost to Nigeria’s security and economy.

The GIWA 2 Project is designed to provide secure means of communications, real time instant reporting as well as information exchange between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

It is expected to bring about enhanced collaboration between intelligence and entire security community.

The group gave the commendation in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Bola Adegoke, on Sunday in Abuja.

Adegoke said the group joined President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPCL) Limited Communication team to commend the Armed forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Lucky Irabor for such innovation.

According to him, an improved and secured communication system will enhance ongoing operations of the military and other security agencies, thereby making it safer for economic activities to thrive.

He attributed the strength of the military in advanced countries to secured communication network.

“We commend the GIWA 2 Project as it is one of the several initiatives of the Gen. Irabor led armed forces aimed at deepening collaboration in tackling the security challenges in the country.

“Our study show that the effectiveness seen in the military and security agencies of the advanced countries have secured communication network as one of the factors responsible.

“We salute the CDS and his team for this noble objective which will enhance security for our farmers and give a boost to other economic activities,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria