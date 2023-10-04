Group advocates women inclusion in peace building process

Some activists have advocated the inclusion of women in the peace-building process and national cohesion.

They made the call at a symposium titled “The Role of Women in Peace Building as Mediators and in Reconciliation”.

The symposium was organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation, One Percent International Management and Advocacy Initiative” to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NGO, Stephanie Nnadi, said the event was planned to give women a chance to discuss and reflect on topics that would enable them participate actively as mediators.

“In a world marked by unprecedented challenges and conflicts.

”Today is significant to us as we know that all over the world, dialogue will be on the way forward and how to deal with the challenges confronting us as a nation and as global citizens,” she said.

The UN Ambassador of Peace, Adaora Onyechere called for immediate action to put an end to what she termed “atrocities” committed against women in African countries.

Onyechere, also a broadcast journalist, said: “This day is also in remembrance of Leah Shiabu’s, the over 6,000 persons killed in Cameroon crisis from 2006 till date.

”Half of those numbers are women and the over 2.6 million persons displaced in Sierra Leone.

“Over 70 per cent women and children and with over 1.9 million displaced persons in Nigeria, the burden bearers mostly women and children.

”According to UNHCR’s estimations, over 117.2 million people will be forcibly displaced or stateless by end of .2023.,” she said.

Onyechere said women had always been the burden bearers of terrorism, displacement, community clashes, banditry and wars.

She said it’s has become empirical to be deliberate about mainstreaming women in the process of peace thereby leading to national cohesion.

The Executive Director, International Society of Media in Public Health, Moji Makanjuola, urged women never to refrain from playing their roles in peace building.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria