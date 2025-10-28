Green Building Initiative and Global Electronics Council Align to Advance Whole Building Energy Efficiency

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Green Building Initiative (GBI) has announced that the Global Electronics Council’s (GEC) EPEAT® ecolabel will serve as an additional pathway for evaluating the sustainability and efficiency of products within GBI Ascent and Green Globes® certifications. This alignment strengthens the connection between product-level sustainability and building-level performance, enabling more holistic evaluation of energy efficiency across the built environment.

“We are pleased to promote EPEAT as a trusted resource for procurement professionals and manufacturers to support delivery and implementation of the most efficient products available,” said Vicki Worden, GBI CEO.

“Energy use in the built environment is exploding, led by rapid data center growth and increasing power demands to run the servers, networking equipment, and data storage equipment housed in them,” said Bob Mitchell, CEO of the Global Electronics Council. “Integrating EPEAT into the Green Globes and Ascent certifications ensures that energy use and all other sustainability impacts of ICT equipment used in data centers and all GBI certified buildings are minimized. We are thrilled with this exciting new collaboration and look forward to working with GBI to help their members adopt EPEAT registered ICT equipment.”

GBI’s Green Globes and Ascent certifications are designed to align with industry standards and offer multiple compliance pathways, making sustainability certification more accessible to a broad range of building types. The integration of EPEAT adds both flexibility and accountability for Green Globes and Ascent users, helping to reduce risk while achieving measurable outcomes. Together, GBI and GEC are equipping project teams to achieve deeper, measurable sustainability impacts.

To date, over 25 million square feet of data centers have been certified or are pursuing Green Globes or Ascent certification in 18 states and Canada, underscoring the scale and impact of sustainable choices in this rapidly growing sector. EPEAT registered office equipment, including computers and imaging equipment – can also now be used to meet GBI’s product level sustainability criteria in other built environments.

Today, data centers account for roughly 1.5% of global electricity consumption used to power data center ICT equipment and accompanying cooling strategies. This figure is predicted to double by 2030. GEC offers EPEAT registered Servers and Solar Panels and Inverters among its product categories, providing a method of standardization and comparison among the market, and EPEAT registered Network Equipment is expected soon. EPEAT registered data storage equipment is expected to be available in FY27. Recognizing EPEAT registered products in data centers will continue to improve data center performance. EPEAT registered products are also third party verified as meeting criteria which catalyze climate change mitigation in the ICT manufacturing process and advance circularity, use of safer chemicals, and responsible supply chains. EPEAT registered office products can now also be used to help meet GBI’s Green Globes and Ascent criteria requirements.

GBI and the GEC share a mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact and improve performance. By aligning GBI Green Globes and Ascent certifications with GEC’s EPEAT® ecolabel, the organizations are advancing a more integrated approach to building sustainability—empowering owners, operators, and manufacturers to make informed choices that contribute to healthier, more efficient, and resilient buildings worldwide.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Ascent , Journey to Net Zero and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and the planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT® ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being. Visit gec.org to learn more.

