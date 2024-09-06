Great Green Wall, UniMaid partner on climate change



The National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), has restated its commitment towards collaborating with the University of Maiduguri Consultancy Services to enhance the quality of its work.

The Director-General of the agency, Saleh Abubakar disclosed this during an engagement with the University Consultancy Services on Thursday in Kano.

He said the collaboration was for various tree plantation projects.

‘We are partnering with the University Consultancy Services to improve our work and have more collaborations.

‘We have just had a meeting with them now and we will improve our work. We have built bridges.

‘We realised that there were things done in the past, but the results are negative.

‘We are going back to the drawing board. With the advice we received from the university consultants gathered here, we are going to do things differently,’ he said

He said that the meeting which was attended by 11 frontline states, underscores the significance of the partnership in addressing environmental challeng

es in the region.

Prof. Adamu Umaru, from the University of Maiduguri, described the engagement as ‘fruitful’ and noted that vital issues would be archived.

He added that the partnership between the NAGGW and University Consultancy Services is expected to boost environmental efforts in the region, particularly in the areas of tree plantation and sustainable land management.

According to him, the consultants are facing challenges in so many areas of their work but expressed optimism that the new director-general will address the hitches for overall success of the agency.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria