

Bokkos: The Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum visited internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bokkos and Bassa Local Government Areas (LGAs), offering essential relief materials. The visit aimed to support individuals affected by recent attacks in these regions.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the relief items were presented by the forum to help alleviate the sufferings of the IDPs. The forum’s delegation was led by Mrs. Helen Mutfwang, the wife of the Plateau governor, and included top female government officials and other officials’ spouses from the state.





Mrs. Mutfwang expressed the forum’s awareness of the IDPs’ hardships and emphasized their mission to identify with the affected communities, offer encouragement, and provide spiritual support. During the event, Mr. Samuel Amalau, Chairman of Bokkos LGA, mentioned that initially, there were five separate camps for IDPs, which were later consolidated into three, each housing 2,800 individuals. He expressed gratitude for the forum’s and state government’s proactive response and steadfast support.





Among those affected, Mrs. Terfena David, who tragically lost her son and home during the attack, thanked the forum for their generosity. Similarly, Laraba Yohana, who lost her two children and home, expressed her appreciation to the governors’ wives for their support.





In Bassa LGA, the distribution of food items was accompanied by words of encouragement for the displaced individuals. Mr. Joshua Riti, Chairman of Bassa LGA, thanked the forum and the governor’s wife for their visit.





Mrs. Kende Akpa, an elderly woman who lost five children and her home, noted that the forum’s visit provided some solace. Lami Moses, a young woman who lost her brother and witnessed her mother’s severe injuries, remarked that the visit was a testament to the victims not being alone in their suffering.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that each LGA received 200 bags of rice, 15 bags of beans, 20 bags of maize, 500 tubers of yams, 10 bags of garri, and 5 gallons each of palm and vegetable oil for distribution.

