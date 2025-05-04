

Jos: In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, political analysts identified Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, a contestant for the Plateau governorship seat, as a candidate with a high chance of victory. They based this optimism on the affection the lawyer enjoyed among Plateau residents long before he picked the ticket of his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Such popularity was demonstrated when he returned from Abuja after collecting his party’s flag, with a massive crowd welcoming him at the Heipang Airport, signaling to his opponents an imminent defeat. Mutfwang won the election easily and was sworn in on May 29, 2023. The battle for the seat continued at the courts, with the Supreme Court finally declaring him the winner in January 2024.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mutfwang quickly settled into governance, addressing challenges such as the state’s high debt profile and the decay in the civil service. Civil servants were already on strike due to unpaid salaries, which were swiftly settled alongside pension arrears, bringing them back to work. Records show that the government has paid gratuities and death benefits dating back to 1986, increased the minimum monthly pension from N5,000 to N20,000, and ensured more regular payments. Attention has also been paid to transportation, with initiatives like the Jos intra-city bus service and the ratification of a Memorandum of Understanding with Valuejets Airline for flights to Jos.





The governor’s administration has focused on various sectors, including transportation, health, and agriculture. The health sector is being revitalized through the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Agency, while significant road network improvements are underway. In agriculture, the state has distributed N3.6 billion worth of fertilizer and launched coconut and oil palm plantations. The administration has also supported women and children’s initiatives and reduced tuition fees for Plateau natives enrolled in state-owned institutions.





Despite these achievements, the challenge of insecurity persists, posing a significant distraction to Mutfwang’s administration. The violence has particularly affected areas like Bokkos, Bassa, Mangu, Barkin-Ladi, and Riyom. Mutfwang has actively engaged with President Bola Tinubu and top security officials to address the menace. Efforts have included reactivating the state-owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow, and establishing the State Security and Information Centre for citizens to report security concerns.





Analysts warn that the situation could worsen if stakeholders are not united in ending the crisis. President Tinubu has directed security agencies to mobilize resources to end the bloodshed, while former Plateau governor Jonah Jang and retired Admiral Bitrus Atukum have urged collective support to restore peace. Mutfwang has vowed to protect Plateau land from invaders, promising to ensure that all displaced people return to their ancestral lands. Analysts believe that Mutfwang’s consultations could bring peace to the state and help him focus on building a greater Plateau.

