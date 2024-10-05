Governor Cheboi Advocates for New Health Insurance on Improving Service Delivery



Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi is confident that the new health insurance being rolled out by the government saying it will greatly improve delivery of universal health care.

The governor expressed this confidence during a tour of the Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital on Friday where he said under the program the hospital will be stocked with the essential medicines and other hospital supplies.

He encouraged residents to enroll in the Social Health Authority program to enhance their healthcare coverage. ‘We are committed to ensuring that our healthcare system meets the needs of our citizens, so it is very important for everyone to adopt the new cover of hospital insurance initiated by the government,’ he stated.

The governor urged health officers to conduct research into the prevalent illnesses affecting the Eldama Ravine region. He cited malaria as a significant concern and reminded residents to utilize the new mosquito nets recently distributed by the government. ‘These nets are vital in prote

cting our community from malaria,’ he added.

He also emphasized that health care services are freely available at all health facilities and in case of any charges the patient should make payments through official account.

Cheboi also addressed the importance of clean drinking water, warning that untreated water, particularly from rivers, poses serious health risks. He encouraged residents to prioritize safe drinking practices to safeguard their health.

Additionally, Governor Cheboi urged dog owners to ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies, highlighting the importance of public health and safety.

‘We should all take a responsibility of watching out on our life styles for the betterment of our health,’ he stated.

The visit by the governor to the health facility underscores the county’s commitment to improving healthcare and addressing community health challenges such as rise of mental illness cases witnessed in the entire country.

Source: Kenya News Agency