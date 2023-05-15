Government pledges to communicate more

The Angolan Government is committed to redefining the communication strategy, to be closer to the citizen, stressed Saturday the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira.

The minister was speaking to the press on the Executive’s Institutional Communication Methodological Meeting, underway since Friday, in Luanda.

Mário Oliveira said that the meeting is collecting contributions, in order to turn this thought into a fact.

He said that the messages on the execution of the Government’s programme, upheld in 2022 elections, must reach the citizen with rigour, clarity and speed, so that the people are informed about the achievements of those who rule.

Therefore, Mário Oliveira stressed that the meeting, which ends this Saturday, has been fruitful, highlighting the fact that there are also press attaches, who should take this communication strategy to citizens in the diaspora.

“We are committed to the cause of better communication, defined by the government, so that the interests of citizens, focused on socioeconomic development, are achieved”, stressed the minister.

The Executive’s Institutional Communication Methodological Meeting is being attended by representatives of the media, provincial governments’ institutional communication offices, ministerial departments and diplomatic missions.

The programme features topics such as “The Executive’s Institutional Communication Strategy 2023-2027”, “Organization, flowchart and functioning of the Institutional Communication Ecosystem”, “Government Logo and National Symbols”, “Institutional Advertising”, “Press Relations Techniques and relationship with medias”, are part of the event programme.

The programme also includes analysis of the themes, “Cybersecurity”, “Digital media, social networks”, “Fake news vs misinformation”, among others.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)