Goni Pledges Commitment to Staff Training and Welfare



Abuja: Dr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General (C-G) of the National Park Service (NPS), has assured that staff training and retraining will remain a priority to ensure professionalism. He made this commitment during the passing-out parade in honour of Assistant Conservator-General (AC-G) Zanna Lawan.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Goni emphasized the importance of continuous development, stating, “The service will continue to prioritise training, retraining, welfare, and the well-being of all staff.” Goni also commended Lawan for his dedication to wildlife conservation and affirmed that his legacy would be enduring. He encouraged Lawan to maintain his passion for conservation even after his retirement.





The Conservator-General further advised current officers to uphold their commitment and passion for conservation efforts. Earlier in the event, Lawan pledged his ongoing dedication to wildlife conservation beyond his tenure. He urged his colleagues to continue safeguarding natural treasures and emphasized the significance of their work as a legacy for future generations.

