GOMYCODE and Doballi Partner to Boost Global Job Placement for African Tech Talent.



Lagos: GOMYCODE, a leading technology education provider in Africa and the Middle East, has partnered with Doballi to facilitate the absorption of Africa’s pool of tech talent into global workplaces. The partnership with Doballi, a Dubai-based tech talent recruitment platform, comes amid a growing demand by global enterprises for African tech talent, despite the absence of a unified curriculum or standardized training across the continent.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Yahya Bouhlel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GOMYCODE, highlighted the challenges posed by the lack of standardized training, which has resulted in the hiring process being a ‘hit or miss’ for African tech talent. GOMYCODE has trained over 40,000 individuals with in-demand tech skills in over 30 cities across Africa and the Middle East, as part of its mission to accelerate Africa’s transition to the digital economy and increase GDP per capita.

Bouhlel emphasized that the partnership with Doballi will secure places for A

frican tech talent in global enterprises, aligning with GOMYCODE’s mission to empower individuals with essential tech skills for success in the digital economy. The collaboration aims to connect talented graduates with global job opportunities, enhancing the value of a GOMYCODE education and providing a direct pathway to impactful careers.

The CEO stated that this partnership represents a significant advancement for the African tech talent ecosystem, fostering economic growth, and showcasing the potential of African talent on the global stage. The initiative provides a platform for global companies to access and hire rigorously vetted African tech professionals, inspiring young Africans to pursue technology careers and contribute to the continent’s digital transformation.

Bouhlel noted that Doballi, a company under AfroVision Technologies Ltd, has established a bridge between global businesses and vetted African tech talent through digitized technical assessments. This development facilitates the agile and

flexible integration of African tech talent into Doballi, simplifying the hiring process for global enterprises.

Doballi offers borderless access to expertly vetted African tech talent ready to work across all time zones, ensuring employers hire skilled talent they can trust. The platform will be available to job-ready African tech talent graduating from GOMYCODE’s programs and other African tech talents seeking remote opportunities. To maintain relevance in the workplace, Doballi will provide monthly webinars, masterclasses, and upskilling courses, particularly focusing on Generative Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models.

Mr. Osita Oparaugo, founder of Doballi, expressed excitement about the collaboration with GOMYCODE, praising its industry-driven curriculum. He assured that GOMYCODE’s curriculum is benchmarked against global standards and is ready to present its graduates to the world. Oparaugo reiterated Doballi’s commitment to connecting global enterprises with rigorously tested African tec

h talent and supporting Africa in creating sustained growth and driving transformation.