Goge Africa Cultural Dance Competition Winners Receive N600,000 Prize



Lagos: Winners of the Goge Africa cultural dance competition were awarded a cash prize of N600,000 on Friday, in recognition of their talent and captivating performance. The cultural dance competition was held during the Goge Africa Festival in October 2024, an event that commemorated the 25th anniversary of the brand.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Angus Memorial Senior High School in Somolu, Lagos, bagged the first position, with a cash prize of N200,000. Arch Deacon Adelaja Senior High School in Bariga, Bright Hope Schools in Agege, and Fountain Heights Secondary School in Surulere all clinched the second position, receiving N100,000 each. Ashafa Tijani Memorial High School in Iponri, which secured the third position, also received N100,000.

Speaking during the cash presentation at Providus Bank in Lagos, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, commended Goge Africa’s initiatives in promoting cultural awareness among young Nigerians. Aregbe also ac

knowledged Goge Africa’s efforts in instilling cultural values in children from a young age, highlighting the importance of cultural promotion and education in shaping the next generation of leaders. He appreciated Gov. Sanwo-Olu for supporting the creative industry.

Mr. Isaac Moses, Chief Executive Officer of Goge Africa, congratulated the winners and urged them to continue promoting their culture. He stated that the competition was designed to provide a platform for young and talented dancers to showcase their skills and creativity. He expressed gratitude to the participating schools and sponsors of the program.

Mrs. Chinwe Abana, Coordinator of schools under Goge Africa Foundation, commended the effort of the students, noting that no fewer than 21 schools participated in the contest, and only five schools emerged outstanding. She appreciated the schools for their participation and highlighted the diverse cultural performances, including the South African Zulu dance and the Igbo Atilogwu dance.

Soga, one of the winners from Angus Memorial Senior High School, expressed gratitude to the Goge Africa brand for the opportunity to participate in the dance contest. Soga shared that he and his colleagues worked tirelessly for six months, rehearsing the Zulu dance before the final presentation.

The event was attended by officials of Providus Bank, including Ayoyinka Falade, Event Officer, Brands and Corporate Communications, and Omotayo Idowu, Head of Commerce and SME.