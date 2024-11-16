

Lagos: Glovo, a pioneering multi-category app, has announced the launch of its Women in Tech Bootcamp in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, and She Code Africa. This initiative aims to promote technology inclusion for women and empower the next generation of female leaders in the tech industry.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Lamide Akinola, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, emphasized at the launch event in Lagos that the bootcamp is designed to provide skills training and empower women to build successful careers in technology. Akinola highlighted that the initiative seeks to foster technology inclusion and bridge the gender gap in the tech industry, reinforcing Glovo’s commitment to creating pathways for women to thrive in tech-driven roles.

Akinola also noted the broader impact of the initiative, stating that empowering women with digital skills is crucial for driving innovation and growth, as well as for building thriving communities.

“We believe in a future where women are integral drivers of innovation, especially in technology,” she said, addressing the barriers women face in the tech sector.

Adding to the discourse, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner of the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Lagos State, underscored the economic necessity of bridging the gender gap in technology. She cited studies indicating that closing this gap could add up to $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025. Ambrose-Medebem stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in unlocking opportunities for women and highlighted Lagos State’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through such collaborations.

Ada Oyom, Founder of She Code Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that the 12-week intensive programme would create meaningful pathways for women in tech. She commended Glovo’s commitment to gender diversity and called on other companies to invest in initiatives that empower wom

en in technology, aiming to build a more inclusive and innovative tech ecosystem.

Shiro Theuri, Glovo’s Chief Technology Officer, reiterated the brand’s commitment to diversity in technology, outlining the company’s strategic efforts to create opportunities for women, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Theuri detailed the three pillars of the initiative: facilitating bootcamps to prepare women for junior tech roles, breaking gender stereotypes through community engagement, and offering internships to top bootcamp participants. The initiative ensures ongoing mentorship to support participants’ career journeys in technology.