Global Road Safety Week: NGO tasks drivers on zebra crossing sign

An international NGO, ‘Save the Children International (SCI)’, has called on Nigerian drivers to always obey zebra crossing sign to guarantee the safety of pedestrians.

Mr Peter Adomi, Head of Safety and Security, made the call during its road safety campaign at Junior Secondary School Life Camp, FCT, in commemoration of the Global Road Safety Week declared by UN.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the theme for the 2023 campaign was ‘Zebra crossing’.

Adomi said that Nigerian drivers always ignored the zebra crossing sign initiated to keep road users, especially children, safe from road crashes.

He said: “If the children have the knowledge about the zebra crossing sign and drivers respect it, it would be easier for children to use the road, thereby reducing the rate of road crashes.

“We are not only talking to the children but also talking to the drivers, other road users and commuters.”

According to Adomi, the organisation has also observed that the statistics and data of road transport crashes were mostly around the private schools.

“ This is because of the large traffic and the huge number of children attending the schools,” he added.

The Advocacy Campaign and Policy Manager, SCI, Edith Nankhiling, said it engaged different organisations through the week on advocacy and awareness creation.

She said: “We will continue to work with the FRSC and school management, to see how we can establish a road safety club.

“We will use such a platforms to engage the children consistently aimed at achieving better results.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SCI organised a quiz with 10 students from each of the Secondary schools visited on safety rules and also awarded prizes to the winners.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria