

Kachia: A Non-Governmental Organisation, Global Peace Foundation (GBF), has trained traditional and religious leaders in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Rev. John Hayab, Country Director of GBF, at the training in Kaduna, emphasised the importance of building the capacity of community leaders to become active instruments for resolving conflicts.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the training, conducted in partnership with S.H.Makeri Consult, aims to empower community leaders with the capacity to resolve disputes amicably. Hayab highlighted that humanity cannot be separated from differences, and sometimes managing those differences may result in conflict. He noted that it was crucial for grassroots leaders to exhaust all available avenues to resolve disputes that often lead to violent conflicts in communities.

In his remarks, Sheikh Halliru Maraya, GBF’s Northern Co-ordinator, underscored the pivotal role of community leaders in shaping the destiny of

their communities. Mr Stephen Makeri, former Customary Court of Appeal President, Kaduna State, highlighted the benefits of adopting ADR practices in reducing the number of cases in courts. On her part, Ms Dorcas Daniel, Director at the Multi-Door Courthouse, Kaduna High Court, emphasised the importance of ADR in resolving disputes, citing its time-saving, cost-effective, and relationship-building benefits. She said that the training covered ADR mechanisms, types of mediation, and the Multi-Door Courthouse system.

Also, Usman Idris, a legal practitioner, presented a paper on the role of Sulhu (Arabic term for reconciliation) in contemporary dispute resolution. The Agwom Kachia, Zamani Dogonyaro, commended the organisers of the training and pledged to step down the training in communities within his domain.