Monday’s late rally on Wall Street has sent global markets on the rise Tuesday.

Asian markets sustained losses at the start of the day’s trading session after remarks by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro suggested the recent trade deal between the United States and China was finished. But the region rebounded after Navarro later said his comments were taken out of context, followed by a tweet from President Donald Trump that the deal was “fully intact.”

The Nikkei index in Tokyo finished the day’s trading 0.5% higher, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up 1.3% in late afternoon trading, and Shanghai’s Composite index is 0.1% higher.

Elsewhere in Asia, Sydney’s S&P/ASX index is up 0.1%; the Senxex in Mumbai has gained 0.9%; Seoul’s KOSPI index is up 0.2%; and Taiwan’s TSEC index is 0.3% higher.

Over in Europe, London’s FTSE index is up 0.9% in early morning trading, the CAC-40 in Paris has risen 1.4%, and Frankfurt’s DAX index is just over 2%.

In futures trading, U.S. crude is selling at $41.05 per barrel, up 0.7%, and Brent crude is trading at $43.42 per barrel, also up 0.7%.

Also in futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all trending positively.

Source: Voice of America