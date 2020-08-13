Global Markets Mixed Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty

Global markets are mixed Thursday with the political stalemate in Washington over a new round of pandemic relief measures causing worry among investors.

The FTSE index in London is down 0.9%, while Paris’ CAC-40 and the DAX index in Frankfurt are both 0.2% lower.

Earlier, in Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo finished its trading session up 1.7%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX index was down 0.6%. Seoul’s KOSPI index ended 0.2% higher, while the TSEC index in Taipei finished up 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 13 points, but was unchanged in percentage terms, while Shanghai’s Composite ended up nearly 1.5 points, but was also unchanged in percentage terms. Mumbai’s Sensex is down 0.1% in late afternoon trading.

In commodities trading, gold is down 0.4%, selling at $1,939.40 an ounce. U.S crude is selling at $42.66 per barrel, down but unchanged in percentage terms, and Brent crude is selling at $45.34 per barrel, down 0.2%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending negatively in futures trading ahead of Thursday’s opening bell on Wall Street.

Source: Voice of America