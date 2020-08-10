Global Markets Begin Trading Week on Upswing  

Global markets are mostly higher Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief payments for many Americans.

European markets continue to post gains at the midday mark, with both the FTSE index in London and the CAC-40 in Paris running 0.5% higher, while the DAX index in Frankfurt gaining 0.3%.

Earlier in the day in Asia, Sydney’s S&P/ASX index gained 1.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was off 0.6%. Shanghai’s Composite index finished 0.7% higher. Seoul’s KOSPI index earned 1.4%, and the TSEC index in Taipei rose 0.5%. In late afternoon trading, the Sensex in Mumbai was up 0.3%.

The Nikkei in Tokyo was closed for a public holiday.

In commodities trading, gold continues its record-setting pace, selling at $2,024.10 per ounce, up 0.7%. U.S. crude oil is trading at $41.80 per barrel, up 1.4%, and Brent crude oil is up 0.9%, trading at $44.80 per barrel.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trending positively in futures trading, while the Nasdaq has dipped slightly into negative territory before Wall Street begins its trading day.

