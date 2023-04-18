GIPF cautions members to be wary of scammers

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has warned the public to be wary of scammers soliciting personal financial information from its members in order to access their money.

In a press release issued on Monday, GIPF stated that the goal is to obtain members’ personal information in order to access their money.

“Scammers take many shapes; the caller may want your financial information or ID number and may pose as a GIPF employee. Some pretend to work for one of the commercial banks, while others may advise you that they have been appointed as ‘agents’ by GIPF,” it stated.

It said the fund will never call and ask for personal information from its members, and that it does not compel its members to pay for any of the services or benefits that it provides as a fund.

GIPF advised its members to never divulge their GIPF information to anyone who contacts them, saying it will always request tangible papers from its members if needed.

The statement further said members should never disclose their One-Time-PIN (OTP) to anyone when transacting or utilising facilities such as Ewallet, Blue Wallet, or Easy Wallet, and if they receive a call from someone claiming to be from the fund, they should call the GIPF offices for confirmation.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency