Ghana: Burkinabe in Kumasi strengthen their patriotic spirit

In collaboration with members of the Burkinabe community of the consular district of Kumasi, the Consulate General of Burkina Faso in Kumasi organized, on September 28 and 29, 2024, the days of patriotic and cultural mobilization.

These days were placed under the high patronage of the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, David Kabré, and under the co-sponsorship of the CEO of Ghana Nuts Limited, Doctor Obed Asanted, and the Executive Director of WASCAL, Professor Emmanuel W. Ramdé

They mobilized the Burkinabe diaspora in Kumasi around the strengthening of the patriotic fiber and encouraged increased solidarity towards the motherland.

For 48 hours, Burkinabe living in Ghana affirmed their support for the vision of His Excellency Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The programme for these days of patriotic and cultural mobilisation included, among other things, e

xhibitions and sales of Burkinabe products, a culinary art competition and a football tournament between the Burkinabe communities of the Kumasi constituency (the Yadsé beat the Bissa in the final by 2 goals to 1).

The program included information on investment opportunities and the business climate in Burkina Faso, as well as a special fundraising evening for the patriotic support fund for the peace effort.

The Burkinabe of Kumasi have shown generosity.

In his speech, Ambassador David Kabré indicated that the holding of these days proves the support of the Burkinabe diaspora in Ghana for the vision of the Head of State, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

This vision consists of “bringing together Burkinabe from all four corners of the world in order to revive in them the pride of their identity, to strengthen the patriotic spirit and to arouse solidarity and support towards the motherland.”

He said he was satisfied with the initiative of the Consulate General of Burkina Faso in Kumasi, saying that “it was a trial

run, but a masterstroke.”

The ambassador went on to appeal to Burkinabe in other cities of Ghana to support Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

David Kabré also thanked the sponsors, leaders and chiefs of the different communities who contributed to the realization of these activities, specifying that the days of patriotic and cultural mobilization took place in a spirit of fraternity and solidarity, thus strengthening the links between the Burkinabè living in Ghana.

As for the deputy consul, interim manager of the Consulate General of Burkina Faso in Kumasi, Tobignaré Jacques Gouba, he said he was delighted to have, with the organizing committee, taken up the challenge of the organization.

He thanked all the members of the Burkinabe community in Kumasi, the members of the organizing committee, as well as all those who contributed to the success of these days.

The 48 hours of activities were enhanced by performances by artists from the Burkinabe diaspora and from Burkina Faso.

Let us recall that more than 5 million

CFA francs were collected on site, and donations continue to flow in.

Source: Burkina Information Agency