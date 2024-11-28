

ABUJA: Dr Mohammed Goronyo, Minister of State for Works, has underscored the vital role of geospatial data in enhancing Nigeria’s security and driving socio-economic development. During his visit to the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation in Abuja, Goronyo highlighted the necessity of developing robust data infrastructure as a fundamental component of the nation’s progress. “We must develop our data infrastructure to succeed as a nation because accurate data is essential for achieving our goals,” he stated.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Goronyo pointed out that although the Office of the Surveyor-General has been operational for over a century, its equipment has become outdated due to rapid technological advancements. He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to prioritising data utilisation to propel its security and socio-economic agenda. The minister stressed that accurate data is indispensable for agencies involved in technology, mechanised agriculture, and security.

also called for increased support for the Office of the Surveyor-General to enable it to effectively fulfil its mandate. He acknowledged the office’s efforts despite facing significant challenges related to funding and resources. Earlier, the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbdulGaniyu Adebomehin, identified inadequate funding as a major obstacle to the agency’s operations.

Adebomehin revealed that the agency currently has only two drones to cover the six geopolitical zones, severely limiting its capacity to execute projects efficiently. The minister, however, assured that the government would address the issues raised, including improving staff welfare and providing additional geospatial equipment to enhance the agency’s coverage.