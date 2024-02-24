Geingob was a true friend of Botswana: Masisi



WINDHOEK: Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said the late President Hage Geingob was a true friend to Botswana, and will amongst others be remembered for the bilateral agreement that allows citizens to use their national identity cards to cross the borders between both countries.

Speaking at the final memorial service for the late president here on Saturday, Masisi said he deeply valued Geingob’s support as a senior Statesman, confidant and trustworthy partner in building the extraordinary partnerships the two countries and people enjoy today.

‘We are all the better for having been touched by President Hage Geingob’s influence and huge sacrifices. My confidence is spared that our two countries and people will leverage on the solid foundation built by Dr Geingob for us to broaden and deepen our relations and strong bonds of friendship between our countries and people,’ he said.

He further indicated that the late Head of State shared a common vision of unwavering determination to achieve higher leve

l development of their people, noting that globally, he was a true Pan Africanist and a genuine believer in multilateralism.

‘I recall fond memories of our numerous meetings and robust exchanges on the challenges facing our people and our resolve to act in unity and solidarity to address the common challenges and achievements… The goal of shared prosperity for our peoples,’ Masisi said.

Geingob will be buried at Heroes’ Acre in Windhoek on Sunday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency