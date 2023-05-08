Geingob to chair SADC Organ Troika Extra-ordinary Summit in Windhoek

President Hage Geingob is expected to chair the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Extraordinary Summit plus the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in Windhoek on Monday.

The Presidency in a media statement here Sunday said Geingob who is currently the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation will open the Extra-Ordinary Summit that will discuss matters of peace and security in the Region and the security situation in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The SADC organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC Region and is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.

Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ Troika, comprising Geingob, outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ President Hakainde Hichilima will attend the Extra-Ordinary Summit plus the FIB TCCs.

“Additionally, Heads of State and government from the Republic of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Malawi and the United Republic of Tanzania are all expected to attend the Summit as well,” the Presidency indicated.

The Summit will be preceded by the Ministerial meeting on 07 May 2023.

The FIB, it said is the force deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo within the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday, ahead of the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit plus the SADC Troika and FIB TCCs.

Hassan was received by Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hilma Nikanor.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency