Geingob laid to rest at Heroes’ Acre



WINDHOEK: The late President Hage Geingob was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Acre outside Windhoek on Sunday.

Geingob was accorded a 21-gun salute before being laid to rest in one of four mausoleums at the national shrine.

Namibia’s third Head of State died at a hospital in Windhoek on 04 February 2024, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at the burial, chief mourner President Nangolo Mbumba said Geingob has joined fellow heroes and heroines who resisted colonialism since 1884, culminating in the national arms resistance in 1966 and Namibia’s independence in 1990.

‘Today they are joined by a national hero who excelled in his assigned tasks as a courageous freedom fighter, unifying chairperson of the Constituent Assembly, consequential prime minister and a third president of the Republic of Namibia and ruling party, Swapo,’ he said.

Mbumba gave his assurance that the Namibian house and the needs of citizens will be taken care of, and that the Constitution will be upheld as supreme law.

‘Yes,

we will continue to pursue the second struggle for the economic freedom of Namibians with the required urgency, efficiency and effectiveness until shared prosperity and social justice are achieved for our citizens,’ he said.

Geingob is survived by his wife Monica Geingos, eight children, three grandchildren and two siblings.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency