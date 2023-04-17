Geingob inaugurates the Outjo’s community legacy centre

President Hage Geingob on Saturday officially inaugurated the Outjo Community Legacy Centre in the Kunene Region.

The centre is a satellite service distribution compound for the Outjo Municipality, which it constructed in the middle of the seven informal areas in the town.

Geingob in his remarks said national leaders have an obligation to create a conducive environment for business and investment-related activities in Namibia and ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable members of the society are taken care of.

‘In this respect, the Community Legacy Centre will provide various municipal services, a library, clinic, ablution facilities, policing and other urgent services required by our citizens who usually do not have access to them,” he said.

Construction work on the centre started in February 2016 under the supervision of the then-Outjo mayor, Marius Sheya.

Sheya who also attended the event said the centre will serve over 3 000 inhabitants who live in the informal areas of Soweto, Ehangano, Sevende Laan, Camp Four, Camp Five, Camp 60 and Kap en Bou.

He said the residents in the past, used to travel to town by taxis to buy prepaid water, and electricity and visit hospital services, which would now be a thing of the past as they are all now found at the centre.

Several national leaders as well as the regional and local authority councillors in the region also attended the event.

