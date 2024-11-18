

Abuja: The Indian community in Nigeria has expressed happiness over the conferment of the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, Founder of Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), Nigeria Chapter, stated that this award is a testament to Modi’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Nigeria.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu conferred the national honour on the Indian Prime Minister during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held in Abuja. The president mentioned that the award signifies Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to the Nigerian-Indian partnership. Notably, Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary to have received such an honour in 1969. This recognition marks the 17th international award conferred on PM Modi by a foreign country.

Srivastava noted that Modi’s recognition was a significant milestone in India-Nigeria relations, ref

lecting his efforts in fostering cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations. On behalf of the Indian community in Nigeria, Srivastava, along with the General Secretary of OFBJP Nigeria, Mr. Pravin Kumar, and Vice Presidents Vikas Kane and Mr. Sabir Ali, extended congratulations to PM Modi for this exceptional recognition. The Indian community sees PM Modi’s GCON honour as a moment of pride, recognising his dedication to promoting global cooperation and development.

After receiving the honour, Modi addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Abuja, dedicating the honour to the people of India and the resilient Indian community residing in Nigeria. His speech highlighted the enduring bond between India and Nigeria and emphasised the need to deepen strategic partnerships across sectors such as defence, energy, technology, trade, health, and education. Modi reflected on the progress achieved over the last decade, nurturing a vision of collaboration based on Bharatiya philosophy and values.

S

rivastava, who is also the President of the Afro Asian Initiative for Community Development, remarked on the significant strides India has made under Modi’s leadership, particularly in economic development, digital revolution, and international cooperation. Initiatives like Jan Dhan, MUDRA Bank, and Unified Pension Scheme have transformed India’s economic landscape, while programmes like BharatNet, DigiLocker, and UMANG have bridged the digital divide and enhanced services.