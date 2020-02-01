Futsal: Angola postpone access to semi-finals

By half time, the Angolans were already losing 0-2.

In order to guarantee the semi-finals, the Angolans have to defeat Guinea Conakry on Sunday Feb 2, in the last round of this phase.

The Egyptians lead the series, with six points, and are already qualified. Angolans are second, with three.

On that same day, Mozambique and Guinea Conakry played. Both teams have not yet scored.

In group A, the host and defending champions, Morocco are already in the next stage, thanks to their thrashing of Equatorial Guinea, by 8-1.

Moroccans lead group A with six points. Equatorial Guineans have three points and Libya zero. Mauritius dropped out of the race.

Source: Angola Press News Agency