Futsal/AfroCup: Mission accomplished – national coach

Speaking to the press last Sunday morning, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, on disembarking with the squad, after returning from Morocco (venue of the African Cup of Nations), coach Benvindo Inacio said that all the preparation was done with this goal as the main focus.

Coach of this sport for 25 years, Benvindo Inacio said that the moment is now one of celebration, but with an eye already on the programme aiming for the world championship, a test with a higher degree of difficulty, where Angola intends to make its best debut.

With 10 national titles won at the service of several clubs, in 15 participations, the coach said he had waited so long for an opportunity to work with the national team, feeling rejoiced to have provided the country with this unique feat.

In the third place qualifying game, Angola defeated Libya 2-0, while Morocco revalidated the title with a 5-0 defeat over Egypt.

In five games, the national team registered three wins, namely over Mozambique (7-4), Guinea Conakry (5-1), Libya (2-0) and suffered two defeats, that is to Egypt (0-3) and Morocco (0-4) ).

This is the country’s third participation in a Nations Cup, after the presence in 2008, in Libya, and 2016 in South Africa.

The record also includes the debut in an edition of the World Championship, held in 1997, in Mexico, an event organized by FIFUSA, then the governing body of indoor soccer in the world, before this sport joined the International Football Federation in 2005.

Source: Angola Press News Agency