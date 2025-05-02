

Abuja: The Federal University of Transportation, Daura (FUTD), Katsina State inaugurated two committees to conduct national research on transportation data framework in Nigeria. Dr. Muiz Banire, Chairman of the FUTD Governing Council, announced the initiative during the university’s fifth council meeting in Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the council has established a committee focused on developing a framework for collecting baseline data and researching transportation indices across the nation. This committee aims to address existing gaps in road, rail, air, and water transport indices, which include vehicle usage patterns, traffic volumes, accident rates, public transport demand, and environmental impacts.

Additionally, the council formed a committee to explore the significance and impacts of the Trans-Saharan Route and Trade, which extends from northern to central Africa. Dr. Banire emphasized that these developments are critical national imperatives, not merely academic pursuits.

The Unive

rsity Council recently approved these projects under the leadership of Prof. Odewumi Samuel, former Dean of Lagos State University’s School of Transport and Logistics, and Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, former Vice-Chancellor of Kwararafa University, Wukari. The research projects aim to build a robust, data-driven transportation policy ecosystem in Nigeria and provide historical insights into the trans-Saharan trade routes.

Prof. Umar Katsayal, FUTD Vice Chancellor, noted that the absence of consistent baseline data on transportation indicators has long hindered strategic planning, investment, and reform in Nigeria’s transport sector. He highlighted the importance of researching the historical trans-Saharan trade in Nigeria.

The committees will focus on developing a standardized and technology-supported framework for systematically collecting, managing, and analyzing transport data nationwide. Reliable data is seen as a foundation for infrastructure development, policy formulation, safety management, and economic gro

wth.

The multi-million research initiatives, funded internally and through anticipated partnerships, will leverage local expertise and global best practices. Field activities are planned across multiple states, involving partnerships with government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and civil society to ensure inclusive and sustainable outcomes.

Key research outcomes are expected to include a national transportation data framework, policy recommendations for improved governance, and strengthened institutional capacity for transport planning and monitoring. Prof. Odewumi Samuel described the national project as FUTD’s contribution to society, while Prof. Yakubu Ochefu noted that the committee’s efforts would strengthen the African Free Trade Act.