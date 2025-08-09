

Abuja: The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has expressed his appreciation to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for her generous donation of N110 million aimed at supporting victims of road traffic crashes. The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, shared this information in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mohammed highlighted the significance of the First Lady’s contribution, describing it as an act of compassion and a practical demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda. He emphasized that the donation would provide relief and renewed confidence to the families of the 22 Kano athletes who tragically died in a road traffic crash earlier this year.





The Corps Marshal reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to minimizing road traffic crashes and ensuring victims receive timely support. He stated, “This is not just a donation; it is a lifeline. It is a clear message from the Presidency that no Nigerian life is too small to protect, nor family’s pain too insignificant to address.” He noted that this initiative aligns with the Presidency’s dedication to the 5th Pillar of the United Nations Decade of Action on Post-Crash Care.





In a related development, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf issued an executive order for the aggressive enforcement of traffic regulations to reduce road accidents in the state. The order focuses on compliance with traffic lights within Kano metropolis. To implement this directive, the governor instructed the FRSC and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) to collaborate and ensure adherence to the order.





The Governor stressed the importance of effective cooperation, enhanced enforcement, and proactive public education in reducing crash rates and saving lives on Nigerian roads. In response to the order, the FRSC Corps Marshal pledged to deepen inter-agency partnerships, deploy more road safety personnel to high-risk areas, and intensify public enlightenment campaigns nationwide.





Additionally, he issued a stern warning to motorists, stating that any driver caught violating traffic laws, particularly those running red lights, would face consequences. Governor Yusuf added that reckless behavior would no longer be tolerated and called on corporate bodies, state governments, and citizens to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that road safety is a collective responsibility.

