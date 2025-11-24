‘From Risk to Rigor: Tools That Build Better Traders’ – Axi’s second phase campaign with Bloomberg goes live

SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi announced the launch of their second phase campaign with prestigious media publisher Bloomberg, titled “From Risk to Rigor: Tools That Build Better Traders.”

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select at Axi, shares his thoughts on the new article: “We’re very excited to have Bloomberg launch the second of our four-part campaign, highlighting Axi Select’s commitment to helping traders achieve long-term potential. While Axi Select does not carry any registration or membership fees, realizing long-term growth requires patience, persistence, and consistent effort. The second part of this campaign is an opportunity to showcase how our approach supports sustainable potential over time.”

As part of Axi’s collaboration with Bloomberg, a four-part campaign will be launched showcasing the broker’s flagship capital allocation program, Axi Select. Following the publication of the first article, the second instalment is now live. The program provides ambitious traders with the opportunity to access up to $1,000,000 USD in capital funding and earn up to 80% of their profits, all with no registration or monthly fees. Key features of Axi Select include the use of a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, and an exclusive trading room – all designed to accelerate growth and maximise traders’ long-term potential.

Recently, the broker was recognised with the ‘Best Funded Trader Program’ award by the ADVFN International Financial Awards, and with the ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ award* from Finance Feeds.

Discover more about Axi Select here. Explore Bloomberg’s article here.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.

